Chiang Mai Flower Festival unveils a feast for the eyes, expects 1m visitors

Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said that the flower festival was one of the major annual events in the province. This festival has been celebrated continuously for a long time and stands as the only festival of its kind in Thailand.

The event features beautifully adorned floral floats, incorporating various flowers and plants to create visually stunning parade vehicles. When combined with various forms of art, cultural traditions, and distinctive performances representing the identity of the people of Chiang Mai, the flower festival has become well-known among both Thai and international tourists.