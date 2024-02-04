Chiang Mai Flower Festival unveils a feast for the eyes, expects 1m visitors
The Chiang Mai Flower Festival 2024 had a grand start on Saturday with a parade of floral floats. The procession featured enthusiastic residents of Chiang Mai province, as well as tourists from both Thailand and abroad, who gathered to witness the elaborate parade of floral-themed vehicles.
Chiang Mai Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn said that the flower festival was one of the major annual events in the province. This festival has been celebrated continuously for a long time and stands as the only festival of its kind in Thailand.
The event features beautifully adorned floral floats, incorporating various flowers and plants to create visually stunning parade vehicles. When combined with various forms of art, cultural traditions, and distinctive performances representing the identity of the people of Chiang Mai, the flower festival has become well-known among both Thai and international tourists.
"The Chiang Mai Flower Festival serves as a valuable cultural asset and a significant soft power for the province. It plays a crucial role in enhancing cultural richness and continuing the legacy of organising events. The festival aims to evolve into a globally recognised celebration, serving as a key magnet to attract both Thai and international tourists. This strategic approach contributes to the further development of tourism potential and economic value for the province of Chiang Mai," he added.
This year's event features a spectacular parade of floats, with a total of 25 entries from various public and private sector organisations. Each procession is elaborately adorned with a diverse array of flowers, creating large and beautiful displays. Tourists have the opportunity to admire and photograph all participating floats at the Nong Buak Haad Public Park.
Chiang Mai has transformed a 12-rai (1.92 hectares) area into a vibrant space filled with a variety of flowers, creating a lively and fragrant atmosphere.
The entire area is adorned with meticulously crafted flower sculptures and illuminated artworks, showcasing winter flowers from both Thailand and abroad. Featured flowers include tulips, spray roses, lilies, hydrangeas, and even rare orchids, providing photo opportunities in the form of flower fields and flower stalls. The event is divided into eight zones, creating a visual spectacle at an estimated budget of over 20 million baht.
The flower festival this year extends until February 5, offering free admission to the public and tourists daily from 8 am to 10 pm.
After the full-scale event concludes, the garden will remain open for visitors until February 15. It is anticipated that over 1 million tourists will visit during this extended period. If each visitor spends 100 baht, the money circulating could potentially reach 100 million baht, officials said.