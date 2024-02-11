Ensure royal motorcade security without inconveniencing the public: police chief
National Police Chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol on Saturday held discussions with the Metropolitan Police Bureau to establish guidelines for ensuring the safety of the royal motorcade while facilitating traffic movement for the general public.
Torsak said that the execution of police duties should not inconvenience the public while stressing the importance of maintaining the highest level of safety for the royal motorcade.
He instructed the gathering of evidence in cases related to the security of the motorcade, directing investigators to collect evidence meticulously before, during, and after the procession. This approach aims to ensure fairness to all parties involved, and if any wrongdoing is found, legal proceedings should be pursued.
He instructed them to study lessons learned from any impacts on processions to better understand and communicate guidelines for the public's use of roads, especially when sharing routes with royal motorcades. The objective is to inform and guide the public on safe practices, establish standards for ensuring maximum safety, and minimise any disruption for those sharing the road.
The suggestions came in response to an incident that occurred last Sunday when a car chased the motorcade of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway. The unidentified driver of the vehicle honked continuously while the motorcade was passing.
When police officers prevented the car from joining the motorcade, anti-monarchy activist Tantawan Tuatulanon, the front-seat passenger, reportedly engaged in a heated argument with an on-duty police officer. She cited urgency and questioned the "preferential treatment" given to certain vehicles.
Police clarified that during the incident, they did not close the road. Police vehicles were only leading and following the convoy, allowing the public to use the road as usual.
On February 10, police issued a summons to Tantawan for acknowledgement of charges. However, Tantawan did not turn up. She has been issued a second summons, requiring her to acknowledge the charges within the next week. If she fails to comply, police will consider issuing an arrest warrant.