Ensure royal motorcade security without inconveniencing the public: police chief

Torsak said that the execution of police duties should not inconvenience the public while stressing the importance of maintaining the highest level of safety for the royal motorcade.

He instructed the gathering of evidence in cases related to the security of the motorcade, directing investigators to collect evidence meticulously before, during, and after the procession. This approach aims to ensure fairness to all parties involved, and if any wrongdoing is found, legal proceedings should be pursued.

He instructed them to study lessons learned from any impacts on processions to better understand and communicate guidelines for the public's use of roads, especially when sharing routes with royal motorcades. The objective is to inform and guide the public on safe practices, establish standards for ensuring maximum safety, and minimise any disruption for those sharing the road.