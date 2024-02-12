Thai couples love online shopping for Valentine's Day gifts
Love is taking a digital turn, with nearly 80% of Thais planning to purchase Valentine's Day gifts online, reveals a recent survey by the YouGov analysis institute commissioned by Visa, a global leader in digital payments.
The survey aimed to understand Thai consumers' payment behaviors leading up to Valentine's Day, factors influencing purchase decisions, and gestures that resonate with their partners.
Navigating the challenge of knowing their partners' desires, almost two-thirds (59%) directly communicate their wishes. Alternatively, 27% opt for Artificial Intelligence, expressing desires through their partner's smartphone. Some (22%) choose subtle hints, hoping their partners pick up on the cues.
When selecting where to purchase a heartfelt gift, 57% prefer online retailers and eCommerce platforms. Additionally, nearly a fifth (20%) plan to buy directly from social commerce shops on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LINE, showcasing the evolving landscape of digital expressions of love.
In 2024, love comes with a price tag. Price and discounts (58%) top the list as the crucial factor influencing gift purchases, closely followed by the variety and quality of products (50%). Additional considerations include the duration of Valentine's promotions (30%), positive past experiences with the merchant (27%), and brand reputation (21%).
According to the survey, almost seven in ten respondents (68%) plan to spend up to THB 1,000. Meanwhile, 29% intend to spend between THB 1,001 to THB 10,000, and 3% are willing to splurge over THB 10,000 on gifts and celebrations.
As for popular gift categories, nearly one in three (30%) opt for clothing, handbags, and fashion accessories. Symbolic gifts like chocolates (25%) and flowers (12%) also rank high among choices for expressing love.
Beyond gifts, the path to the heart often involves spending quality time together, with 41% identifying this as the most heartwarming gesture. Alternatively, expressions of love include the purchase of popular Valentine’s promotions or gifts, such as couple sets (27%), buy one get one free item (22%), free name engraving on products (15%), and hotel spa gift vouchers (12%).