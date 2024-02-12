Thai couples love online shopping for Valentine's Day gifts

The survey aimed to understand Thai consumers' payment behaviors leading up to Valentine's Day, factors influencing purchase decisions, and gestures that resonate with their partners.

Navigating the challenge of knowing their partners' desires, almost two-thirds (59%) directly communicate their wishes. Alternatively, 27% opt for Artificial Intelligence, expressing desires through their partner's smartphone. Some (22%) choose subtle hints, hoping their partners pick up on the cues.

When selecting where to purchase a heartfelt gift, 57% prefer online retailers and eCommerce platforms. Additionally, nearly a fifth (20%) plan to buy directly from social commerce shops on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LINE, showcasing the evolving landscape of digital expressions of love.