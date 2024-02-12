Singapore, Traveloka strengthen ties to attract Thai & Southeast Asian travelers
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) renews partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's top travel platform, through a one-year Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) signed in Jakarta. Melissa Ow, STB's CEO, and Caesar Indra, Traveloka's President, officiate the ceremony.
The MOC signing comes as Singapore rides the recovery of outbound tourism from Thailand, which ended 2023 as Singapore’s top source market with 450,000 visitor arrivals, with the whole of Southeast Asia collectively contributing 5.28 million visitor arrivals. The continued recovery reflects Singapore’s appeal as a world-class lifestyle destination for Thais and Southeast Asian visitors, as well as the invaluable support from industry partners such as Traveloka.
This MOC marks the deepening collaboration between STB and Traveloka, moving beyond the confines of marketing campaigns. Notably, it will focus on sharpening the targeting of consumers through the sharing of insights and data. Additionally, both parties will explore the introduction of new Singapore products and experiences on the Traveloka platform. The new agreement reflects a shared dedication to innovation and the enhancement of visitor experiences across multiple Southeast Asian markets.
These efforts also align with the Singapore Tourism Board’s latest campaign, “Made in Singapore.” It highlights how everyday ordinary moments are made extraordinary through a rich tapestry of unique and unexpected experiences, made possible only in Singapore. The MOC with Traveloka reinforces this commitment by introducing new avenues for personalized and tailored experiences to enhance visitor experiences and showcase Singapore’s diverse offerings to a wider audience across Southeast Asia.
Terrence Voon, STB Executive Director of Southeast Asia, stated, "Since our initial collaboration in 2019, Traveloka has been a vital partner. As regional travel rebounds, our renewed partnership aims to tap into Southeast Asia's tourism potential, enhance customer understanding, and reinforce Singapore’s status as a premier destination."
Beyond visitor attraction, the collaboration prioritizes knowledge-sharing and insights discovery for improved engagement. STB and Traveloka will exchange insights to craft targeted promotional campaigns and personalized travel experiences. Leveraging shared expertise, the collaboration aims to enhance the overall visitor experience and generate impactful outcomes across Southeast Asia.
Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka, expressed, "Singapore holds a significant position as a top outbound destination. In 2023, we observed an almost 80% surge in searches and transactions for products from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines compared to the previous year. Our continued partnership with STB is geared towards delivering enhanced value to our customers. We are dedicated to offering more benefits and fulfilling holiday aspirations, including Singapore vacation plans. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter in enriching experiences for our customers."
The MOC signing signals a joint commitment from STB and Traveloka to co-invest in marketing campaigns, initially targeting Indonesia and expanding to Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Marketing initiatives include influencer familiarization trips and digital media production, focusing on video assets for social media.
Anticipate an exciting 2024 in Singapore with a lineup of events, new attractions, and exclusive deals. Vibrant festivals like the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS), entertainment extravaganzas featuring global artists, and sports events like the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon await visitors. Travelers from Thailand can expect enticing promotions and packages through Traveloka for an enhanced journey in Singapore.
In the first quarter of 2024, Singapore showcases artistic expression with captivating events:
Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations: Welcome the Lunar New Year in Singapore's iconic Chinatown from January 19 to March 9, 2024. The celebrations feature a dazzling street light-up, countdown party, workshops, stage shows, and a delectable array of festive food, adding cultural vibrancy to this historic district.
Sneaker Con: Immerse yourself in Sneaker Con SEA’s unparalleled experience from 2-3 March, featuring a customized lineup of over 200 global and local iconic brands, alongside a gathering of 150+ traders and passionate sneaker collectors from around the globe.