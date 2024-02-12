Singapore, Traveloka strengthen ties to attract Thai & Southeast Asian travelers

The MOC signing comes as Singapore rides the recovery of outbound tourism from Thailand, which ended 2023 as Singapore’s top source market with 450,000 visitor arrivals, with the whole of Southeast Asia collectively contributing 5.28 million visitor arrivals. The continued recovery reflects Singapore’s appeal as a world-class lifestyle destination for Thais and Southeast Asian visitors, as well as the invaluable support from industry partners such as Traveloka.

This MOC marks the deepening collaboration between STB and Traveloka, moving beyond the confines of marketing campaigns. Notably, it will focus on sharpening the targeting of consumers through the sharing of insights and data. Additionally, both parties will explore the introduction of new Singapore products and experiences on the Traveloka platform. The new agreement reflects a shared dedication to innovation and the enhancement of visitor experiences across multiple Southeast Asian markets.

These efforts also align with the Singapore Tourism Board’s latest campaign, “Made in Singapore.” It highlights how everyday ordinary moments are made extraordinary through a rich tapestry of unique and unexpected experiences, made possible only in Singapore. The MOC with Traveloka reinforces this commitment by introducing new avenues for personalized and tailored experiences to enhance visitor experiences and showcase Singapore’s diverse offerings to a wider audience across Southeast Asia.