DITP announces inaugural THAIFEX - HORECA ASIA

Phusit Sasitaranondha, Executive Advisor of Koelnmesse Thailand, stated, "Following the continuous success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA, this collaboration aims to expand the strategic product exhibition business to meet the emerging needs, covering the areas of hotels, restaurants, and catering. So far, we have 212 international companies from 23 countries across the globe, from Europe, America and Asia as well, in 452 booths. The selected products and services will focus on innovations that will cater to the needs of modern HoReCa businesses, such as a product that uses AI to improve cooking performance. The showcases will also present 6 HoReCa trends, namely Sustainability, Contactless, Digital Guest Experience, Plant-Based Menu, Food Waste Management, and Energy Efficiency Solutions. We also invite more than 500 buyers from top companies to meet our exhibitors directly at the fair.”

In addition, the organising committee revealed interesting highlights within the event, such as ASEAN Barista Team Championship, Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, innovative products showcase at the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone, which presents products that narrate the future trends in HoReCa, as well as THAIFEX – HOREC Academy seminars bringing together industry experts to provide knowledge through workshops, cooking demonstrations, and various informative and enjoyable activities throughout the three-day event.