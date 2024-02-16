DITP announces inaugural THAIFEX - HORECA ASIA
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse (KM) unveiled the inaugural edition of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024, a trade fair of HoReCa industry products and services to be held from March 6 to 8, 20204, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
This trade fair is expected to attract 20,000 buyers worldwide and aims to establish Thailand as the hub of HoReCa industry in Asia.
Natiya Suchinda, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, expressed, " we are confident that THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA will shape the future of the HoReCa industry, establishing Thailand as the hub for HoReCa businesses in Asia. The fair will showcase products and services from over 300 companies across 24 countries, spanning 722 booths within a 27,000-square-meter space, covering 9 HoReCa segments: Bakery & Ice Cream, Cafe & Bar, Cleaning and Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech, and Wellness. Anticipating 20,000 buyers and visitors worldwide."
Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, affirmed full readiness for organizing THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2024, stating, " The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 120 Thai companies set to participate in 270 booths. They are eager to showcase innovative designs and products developed from local wisdom, creating soft power and international marketing opportunities. We extend invitations to professionals such as hotel owners, managers, resort and restaurant owners, café proprietors, chefs, and caterers, regardless of business size. We also welcome TCC's network members, including businessmen from provincial chambers of commerce, foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand, and trade associations."
Phusit Sasitaranondha, Executive Advisor of Koelnmesse Thailand, stated, "Following the continuous success of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA, this collaboration aims to expand the strategic product exhibition business to meet the emerging needs, covering the areas of hotels, restaurants, and catering. So far, we have 212 international companies from 23 countries across the globe, from Europe, America and Asia as well, in 452 booths. The selected products and services will focus on innovations that will cater to the needs of modern HoReCa businesses, such as a product that uses AI to improve cooking performance. The showcases will also present 6 HoReCa trends, namely Sustainability, Contactless, Digital Guest Experience, Plant-Based Menu, Food Waste Management, and Energy Efficiency Solutions. We also invite more than 500 buyers from top companies to meet our exhibitors directly at the fair.”
In addition, the organising committee revealed interesting highlights within the event, such as ASEAN Barista Team Championship, Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, innovative products showcase at the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone, which presents products that narrate the future trends in HoReCa, as well as THAIFEX – HOREC Academy seminars bringing together industry experts to provide knowledge through workshops, cooking demonstrations, and various informative and enjoyable activities throughout the three-day event.