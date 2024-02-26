Their Majesties pay homage to the relics of Buddha in a special ceremony
Their Majesties the King and Queen led a solemn religious ceremony on Monday, paying homage to the relics of Buddha and Buddha’s Two chief disciples
The ceremony, held in a special pavilion built for the occasion in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang, also marked Makha Bucha Day.
Also attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Culture Minister Sermsak Phongpanich and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, among others.
Witnesses at Sanam Luang described a scene brimming with joy and enthusiasm as the crowd eagerly awaited the royal procession, chanting “Long live the King”.
The Palace, meanwhile, had the Royal Medical Team on standby to help attend to medical emergencies and cases of heatstroke. It also provided drinking water and cooling towels to help people deal with the blazing heat.
The Palace also set up a kitchen to provide freshly cooked meals to the public. These “royal kitchens”, set up in Sanam Luang and four other provinces, will be serving up food to devotees until March 19.
The relics, originating from India, will be on display until March 3 for Bangkokians to pay respect before they are moved to other provinces.
The relics of Buddha’s two revered disciples, Sariputra and Maudgalyayana, were originally discovered in ancient stupas in India’s Kapilavastu and Sanchi towns, respectively.