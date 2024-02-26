Their Majesties pay homage to the relics of Buddha in a special ceremony

The ceremony, held in a special pavilion built for the occasion in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang, also marked Makha Bucha Day.

Also attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Culture Minister Sermsak Phongpanich and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, among others.

Witnesses at Sanam Luang described a scene brimming with joy and enthusiasm as the crowd eagerly awaited the royal procession, chanting “Long live the King”.

The Palace, meanwhile, had the Royal Medical Team on standby to help attend to medical emergencies and cases of heatstroke. It also provided drinking water and cooling towels to help people deal with the blazing heat.