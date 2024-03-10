Phi Phi Island’s twin woes – not enough water, too much marijuana

Businessmen are urging the government to allocate funds for setting up a freshwater production plant and also take steps to control the open sale of marijuana.

Pisan Trangkasombat, the managing partner of P.P. Bayview Resort, spoke about the economic challenges and obstacles affecting tourism on Phi Phi Island, Krabi province.

The island is facing a shortage of fresh water for both domestic use and consumption purposes during the dry season.

He said the price of freshwater is expected to be high, ranging from 150 to 300 baht per cubic meter. The water is sourced from natural wells and artesian wells.

Pisan said the water crisis had reached beyond the capacity of private enterprises to address independently. The government may need to allocate a budget to secure freshwater sources or consider installing desalination plants to source seawater. He said these were matters that required national-level policies by the government to effectively tackle the problem. He cited as an example the successful initiative in the past to lay underwater power cables from the mainland to supply electricity to Koh Phi Phi.