Gov’t prepares stronger drunk-driving measures for 21-day Songkran

The April 11 to 17, 2023 festival period saw a total of 4,340 cases of injuries and fatalities resulting from drinking and driving, including 502 cases involving individuals under the age of 20. These incidents often occurred more frequently on secondary roads than on main roads.

Following agreement at a Monday meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee, Dr Cholnan Srikaew, the Minister of Public Health, announced the approval of guidelines for controlling alcohol consumption at this year's celebration.

The Department of Disease Control, in collaboration with the Alcohol Control Network, has proposed a campaign titled, “Don't drive and drink. Don’t drink and drive”.

This initiative is to be integrated with the National Alcohol Control Plan Phase 2 (2022-2027) to prevent and reduce road accidents during Songkran Festivals.

The operational plan for the festival is divided into three phases: the pre-festival preparation period from April 1 to 10, the festival period from April 11 to 17, and the post-festival period from April 18 to 21.