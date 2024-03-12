Maha Songkran Water Fest 2024: A Top 10 Global Event

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports, together with the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Interior, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), officially announced that the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2024” extravaganza will take place from 11-15 April in Bangkok, along the Ratchadamnoen Klang Avenue and at Sanam Luang.

The event is set to illustrate the rich culture and tradition of Thai soft power with spectacular Songkran parades and celebrations.

Culture Minister, Sermsak Pongpanit, said, “The Ministry of Culture is proud to support the staging of Songkran celebrations in Bangkok, and five other unique locations, namely Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Samut Prakan, Chon Buri, and Phuket, to celebrate its UNESCO ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ status and to help promote Thai soft power to a global recognition.”

The Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture has appointed Miss Antonia Porsild, Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up, as Mahodhara Devi, the Nang Songkran goddess of 2024.

It is also launching a calendar of Songkran 2024 celebrations in different locations nationwide.

In addition, it has composed the Songkran songs in Thai, English, Chinese, and French to enhance the awareness of the festival’s cultural heritage.