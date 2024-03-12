The 45th Bangkok Int'l Motor Show 2024 is approaching

The Vietnamese newcomer, VINFAST will launch VF7 (SUV EV) and the concept pickup truck EV, VF wild.

Meanwhile, the Honda motorcycle will unveil the new electric scooter MOTOCOMPACTO, with its highlight luggage-sized design, along with UNI-ONE, the electric hand-free wheelchair personal mobility.

In addition, support has been received from various car and motorcycle manufacturers to design and decorate booths, attracting the attention of visitors to explore the products.

The booth designs of each company have been considered and approved by the parent companies abroad, with a relatively high budget for design and construction. It is anticipated that this will bring back the vibrant atmosphere of the event, much like previous years.

However, we believe that the coming of electric car manufacturers from China and Vietnam will add more diversity to the car market in Thailand. This has given a great opportunity for consumers to choose vehicles based on their preferences at appropriate prices. Importantly, visitors to the show will enjoy exploring and purchasing cars and motorcycles of every brand, model, and promotional campaign available in the country all within one place.

Consequently, we have extended the Press Day to two consecutive days, namely March 25 and 26, 2024 to facilitate the press members to work conveniently, by which the presentation schedule for each brand will not be allocated too late into the evening.

Event Outline

V.I.P Day: Monday 25th March 2024, 12.00-20.00 hours

1st Press Day: Monday 25th March 2024, 10.30-20.00 hours

2nd Press Day: Tuesday 26th March 2024, 09.59-18.00 hours

Official Opening

Public Days:

March 27 – April 7, 2024. Total of 12 days

Saturdays and Sundays 11.00-22.00 hours

Weekdays 12.00-22.00 hours

Venue: Challenger Hall 1-3 and IMPACT Forum Hall 4, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

“For this year's goals, we aim to grow approximately 15-20% in both the number of visitors and the booking number generated from the event, compared to the previous year. This is attributed to positive factors in various aspects, particularly the participation of new car manufacturers. Therefore, it is believed that the Bangkok International Motor Show will undoubtedly be as successful as in the past.” Jaturont concluded.

Anothai Eamlumnow, Chief Production Officer of Grand Prix International PCL and the Vice Chairman of the 45th BIMS said, “As the Vice Chairman of “Bangkok International Motor Show”, I am honoured and grateful for all the support. Everyone will certainly enjoy firsthand experience with many cars, motorcycles, and accessories at the Bangkok International Motor Show this year. Besides, there are a lot more activities awaiting everyone as well.”

Bangkok International Motor Show can maintain its reputation as an automotive show that captures attention from around the world. This year, a decent number of more than 300 media have registered and shown their interest in covering the show, which is greater than last year which had about 200 registered media.

It is expected that the insight stories of the Bangkok International Motor Show will be published covering all platforms throughout over 1,000 media outlets around the world. This is significant proof that the Bangkok International Motor Show of Thailand is truly recognized as one of the world-class events.

This year, we have set up the eRacing zone that is packed with driving simulators with equivalent specifications to those used in the FIA Motorsport Games competition for visitors to experience as an eRacing driver.

And since FIA Motorsport Games has changed the software platform from Gran Turismo to Assetto Corsa Competizione, which is also one of the world’s renowned games, consequently, as the Organizer of eRacing Thailand Championship, we have shifted our competition platform to Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Last year, we also sent the representative drivers to compete in ASIA PACIFIC MOTORSPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 to have our Thai racers prepared for the upcoming FIA Motorsport Games, which will be held in October this year.

Peeraphong Eamlumnow, Chief Growth Officer of Grand Prix International PCL and the Vice Chairman of the 45th BIMS said, “Throughout 45 years of the show, we have been continuously improving our organizing management in all aspects, ranging from space allocation, improvement in booth design regulations to the construction time frame.

All these developments are to enhance the opportunities and enable Exhibitors to be more creative in presenting their products more efficiently. Consequently, this allows visitors to experience new booth designs and enjoy new product presentations that are finely prepared by each Exhibitor every year.”

In addition to the development of the show format and space management, we also prioritize our visitor experience. We have been continuously developing various systems to support and facilitate both our visitors and exhibitors.

We have developed LINE Official Account or Line OA under the name “GrandPrix.Group”, which has been enhanced from last year.

The system will facilitate visitors’ experience through various features such as Ticket Purchase and visitor Registration, and it also works as a communication channel between the Organizer and visitors for publishing automotive news as well as promoting the company’s growth with new products and services that have been developed for both auto and nonauto customers.

Moreover, we have also set up our database system called “Grand Prix Data Center”, and have applied FullLoop Ai to help us analyze customer behaviour and needs so that we can focus our development in the right direction to better serve our Exhibitors and visitors.

Customer Experience (CX) has always been our priority because creating a customer’s impression is the key to repetitive customers.

This year, we have collaborated with TikTok Thailand for the second year in a row to make the TikTok Motor Show Official. We have a fun activity that everyone can join, which is called TikTok Hashtag Challenge. The hashtags to be used for this year are #MotorShow2024, #GrandPrixMotorShow, #TikTokรักรถ, and the lucky winner can win a prize for participating in this activity.