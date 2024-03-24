Transport Ministry mulls measures after over 10,600 complaints about taxis

According to information from the Department of Land Transport's website on complaints received through the Passenger Protection Center at 1584 during fiscal 2024 (October 2023 to February 2024), 10,687 were related specifically to the use of taxi services.

The top 10 complaints regarding taxi services, based on the number of complaints received, were: refusal to pick up passengers 2,291; rude behaviour/language 1,872; reckless driving 1,285; not using the meter 1,054; not taking passengers to agreed destinations 564; overcharging passengers 503; taking longer routes than necessary 450; meter reading discrepancies 438; incorrect licence plate display 403; and illegal parking/blocking traffic or bus stops 335.

The ministry said it was assigning the Department of Land Transport to identify the causes of taxi drivers rejecting passengers and to address these issues.