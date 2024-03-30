Thai teacher loves Mandarin after embracing Chinese culture

Unlike others, she has been teaching Mandarin in a novel way, making learning more enjoyable.

"I combine both traditional and modern learning techniques such as computer word games in my teaching," she said, adding she shares with her students the latest fashion trends in the class.

On TikTok and Instagram, Pornpawee posts short videos on various topics related to Mandarin learning, Chinese culture and fashion trends. Her videos, which show her dressed up in traditional Chinese attire or hanfu, make them stand out compared with many others online.

"Mandarin is like a key, helping me to open the door to understand China. The more I learn about China, the deeper my love grows for the country, including its food, history, culture and people," she said.

Having studied Chinese language and culture at the Huachiew Chalermprakiet University in Thailand, 35-year-old Pornpawee has been teaching Mandarin for more than 10 years. However, she developed a liking for the language at 13.

She started learning Mandarin at that age after being "inspired by TV series Meteor Garden, which was a hit in Thailand then. I liked the drama so much that I could even remember some of the dialogues".