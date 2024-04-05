Investigators check if carcinogenic cadmium leaked from a factory near Bangkok

Samut Sakhon governor Phol Damtham gave the order after discovering about 15,000 tonnes of cadmium waste stored in bags during an inspection of foundries at Bang Nam Chued in Muang district, 30 kilometres southwest of Bangkok, on Thursday.

Most of the bags were stored inside a foundry building but 100 were found outdoors. The inspectors ordered them to be moved inside immediately.

The Industrial Affairs Committee said a company had sold over 10,000 tonnes of cadmium ore tailings buried in Tak province to the operator of the foundries in Samut Sakhon.

Authorities said transportation of the cadmium waste from the Tak landfill was a threat to public health, hence the governor declaring a disaster zone.