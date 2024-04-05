Investigators check if carcinogenic cadmium leaked from a factory near Bangkok
A House panel has revealed more details on the carcinogenic cadmium found at two foundries in Samut Sakhon province that were declared a disaster zone on Thursday.
Samut Sakhon governor Phol Damtham gave the order after discovering about 15,000 tonnes of cadmium waste stored in bags during an inspection of foundries at Bang Nam Chued in Muang district, 30 kilometres southwest of Bangkok, on Thursday.
Most of the bags were stored inside a foundry building but 100 were found outdoors. The inspectors ordered them to be moved inside immediately.
The Industrial Affairs Committee said a company had sold over 10,000 tonnes of cadmium ore tailings buried in Tak province to the operator of the foundries in Samut Sakhon.
Authorities said transportation of the cadmium waste from the Tak landfill was a threat to public health, hence the governor declaring a disaster zone.
However, Samut Sakhon’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said the foundries were merely off-limits for 90 days and were not considered a disaster zone.
An investigation has been launched to find out how the cadmium was transported and whether it has contaminated residential areas.
The governor ordered the foundry operator to halt smelting operations for 90 days, giving it seven days to return the cadmium to the landfill in Tak province.
Thursday’s inspection found the two foundries are permitted to store and crush industrial waste but to smelt only aluminium.
The operator is suspected of illegally smelting cadmium and storing hazardous substances, both of which carry a maximum penalty of fines and/or imprisonment.
"The cadmium waste was rendered inert before being disposed of in a landfill in Tak province. However, retrieving it from the landfill and transporting it to Samut Sakhon province for smelting is an offence," confirmed Putthikorn Wichaidit of the Provincial Industry Office.
A representative of the foundry operator said cadmium waste had been stored at the factory since August last year. He said he didn’t know if any cadmium had been smelted at the foundries already.
Pollution Control Department inspectors said the bags contained cadmium and lead waste mixed with 30% cement to create an inert solid that would not contaminate the environment if kept dry and stored in a confined area.
The disposal of cadmium is tightly regulated as the substance is highly toxic to humans.