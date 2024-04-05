Truck overturns in Laos, causing sulphuric acid to stream into the Mekong

The accident occurred in Luang Prabang on Wednesday and the acid was seen flowing into the Nam Khan River.

Luang Prabang sits at the confluence of the Nam Khan and Mekong rivers.

ONWR said it is monitoring the situation and reckons that the chemical will have reached the Xayaburi Dam by Thursday. The agency believes that by the time the chemical reaches Thailand’s Loei province, possibly on Monday, it will have diluted substantially.