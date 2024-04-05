Truck overturns in Laos, causing sulphuric acid to stream into the Mekong
Thailand’s Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) has sounded an alarm regarding the quality of water in the Mekong River after a truck carrying sulphuric acid overturned in Laos.
The accident occurred in Luang Prabang on Wednesday and the acid was seen flowing into the Nam Khan River.
Luang Prabang sits at the confluence of the Nam Khan and Mekong rivers.
ONWR said it is monitoring the situation and reckons that the chemical will have reached the Xayaburi Dam by Thursday. The agency believes that by the time the chemical reaches Thailand’s Loei province, possibly on Monday, it will have diluted substantially.
The agency also said that based on its preliminary assessments, this leak should not have a significant impact on the quality of water in the Mekong. In its capacity as secretary-general of the Mekong River Commission, the ONWR has been monitoring the situation and coordinating with the commission’s secretariat to facilitate discussions with Laos on managing the Xayaburi Dam to dilute the chemicals.
ONWR has also tasked relevant agencies in Thailand with conducting water quality inspections and coordinating with provincial administrations in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.
The provincial authorities have been told to issue warnings about the state of the Mekong River and urge residents to prepare for potential impact until the situation returns to normal.