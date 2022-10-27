Apec Summit 2022 — setting the agenda for sustainable economic growth

Sustainable prosperity

Cherdchai pointed out that countries all over the world have been stunned and disrupted over the last two years by the pandemic. Most have finally realised what the true essential path is for developing the country and the world as a whole.

"Therefore, there is no better time than now for us all to gather and talk to each other in order to find the proper solution so that no one is left behind," Cherdchai said.

He noted that the significance of this year's APEC Summit is not only that it will be the first time in three years that the leaders of the 21 economies will meet face-to-face, but also that it will provide an opportunity to set the right commitment to balance the world.

The theme of this APEC Summit 2022 is “Open. Connect. Balance”. The three main words are brief summaries of concepts that reflect the pressing main agenda that the 21 APEC members must prioritise.

Cherdchai explained that the goal of “Open” is to facilitate trade and investment by reviving the conversation about the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Agreement (FTAAP). “Connect” denotes safe and seamless connectivity, and “Balance” indicates the global economy's recovery with mutual quality and inclusive responsibility.

Meanwhile, Cherdchai stated that Thailand intends to elaborate the country's BCG economy model in order to provide a more precise picture of how to administer the country's economy with excellent quality and great responsibility.

"After November 19th, our collaboration would be focused on the Bangkok Goal Declaration on BCG. It would be Apec's signal to the world that if your business is not environmentally and socially responsible, it would be rejected," Cherdchai said.

The Bangkok Goal Declaration on BCG will serve as a business code of conduct for the 21 Apec members in terms of trade and investment. It will focus on creating four enablers, which are:

Conducive regulatory framework

Capacity building and human capital development

Facility and infrastructure

Global network

He insisted on thinking about how to run a sustainable business while also living in harmony with the community and the environment. Everyone must find a way to balance business expansion and environmental sensitivity.

"I am confident that the idea will be accepted by the Apec leaders because environmental and climate change is currently the most pressing global issue," Cherdchai said. "I also hope that the summit will inspire the way the world trades and invests, as it did the World Trade Organization on tax tariff exemption to encourage free trade zones."

APEC Summit 2022 will be held in Bangkok on November 18-19, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Hundreds of leaders and delegations from the 21 APEC member economies and their allies are expected to attend.

This year's summit logo is a woven bamboo basket used to transport goods and gifts to visitors.

APEC, like a chalom — a Thai bamboo basket — will weave diverse strengths together and join efforts to build a strong, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable Asia-Pacific for future generations, Cherdchai concluded.

