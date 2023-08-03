Twists and turns of Thai politicking

I have never forgotten the images, the sound of gunfire and the ambulances around Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in 2010. I had to wear a helmet every time I travelled to my office in the university not because I was riding on a motorcycle but because I was afraid of being shot by any of the live bullets floating around the area.

I wonder if people should die or be killed because of their innocence and because they were being lured by their political idols to protect their beloved democracy. Several years ago, I watched an international documentary about the massacre at Thammasart University on October 6, 1976. The film portrayed graphic images of students and people burnt alive and nailed down or hanging from the tamarind tree being beaten with a chair or stool. I discovered that one of the students whose image has become a symbol of human cruelty and hatred was Wichichai Amornkul, a political science student at Chulalongkorn University. He was my senior alumnus and passed away on the day of the killing spree.

The documentary also interviewed Wichitchai’s mother who said she would still prepare a small bowl of rice and some meat for her lost son every time she eats. Unfortunately, no one cared about her suffering, and many friends of her son gradually disappeared one by one, with none of them visiting her since. This is a real story and should serve as a lesson to supporters on both sides to realise what is really happening and what should they do about it.

The twist and turns of the political players reflect the ideas that ordinary people can be used as bait or tactical gambits for the powers’ that be own benefit and survival. The wrangling that goes on in denying or insisting on one’s innocence is sometimes very similar to deceitful business strategies and political melodrama. It is a reflection of the Dunning –Kruger Effect (the less we know, the more confident we are) as well as Charles Darwin’s famous words, “Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge” (The Descent of Man, 1871). This statement is a satire about people who are confident of what they do not really know, but believe or are confident that they know it well. In other words, the more you are confident in what you believe, the greater the chance it will backfire on you and make you look more stupid because you really know nothing about it!

Amorn Wanichwiwatana, DPhil (Oxon), is a former member of the Constitution Drafting Commission and a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University.