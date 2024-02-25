Paetongtarn’s visit to Cambodia a welcome step to closer bilateral ties: PM

Srettha said he was confident that the relationship between the two countries would strengthen as a result of this visit.

Highlighting Paetongtarn's role as the head of the Pheu Thai Party, Srettha emphasised that the visit would signify a positive relationship between the two nations at both leadership and public levels.

Speaking about his visit on Saturday to meet former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his residence, Srettha said that their discussions lasted nearly two hours, but did not delve into significant matters due to Thaksin's illness. Srettha observed an improvement in Thaksin's condition on returning home after 17 years, which was evident in his cheerful demeanour.

He said Thaksin expressed concern about his workload and potential health risks. Acknowledging the impact of excessive workload on one's well-being, the former PM advised him to take regular breaks. He stressed the importance of prioritising health, as excessive work could lead to illness, Srettha said.