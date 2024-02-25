Paetongtarn’s visit to Cambodia a welcome step to closer bilateral ties: PM
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed optimism about closer bilateral relations with Cambodia after former premier Hun Sen, who is also president of the Cambodian Supreme Privy Council, extended an invitation to Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party, to visit his country on March 18-19.
Srettha said he was confident that the relationship between the two countries would strengthen as a result of this visit.
Highlighting Paetongtarn's role as the head of the Pheu Thai Party, Srettha emphasised that the visit would signify a positive relationship between the two nations at both leadership and public levels.
Speaking about his visit on Saturday to meet former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his residence, Srettha said that their discussions lasted nearly two hours, but did not delve into significant matters due to Thaksin's illness. Srettha observed an improvement in Thaksin's condition on returning home after 17 years, which was evident in his cheerful demeanour.
He said Thaksin expressed concern about his workload and potential health risks. Acknowledging the impact of excessive workload on one's well-being, the former PM advised him to take regular breaks. He stressed the importance of prioritising health, as excessive work could lead to illness, Srettha said.
The PM said that there was no discussion between the two about the coalition government's party matters. When asked if they had any discussions about appointing Thaksin as the government’s consultant, Srettha said that there was no such talk.
When asked if he would visit Thaksin again for consultations, Srettha said that if there was such an opportunity he would travel to meet him, depending on the circumstances.
He added that he was planning to have discussions with two other former prime ministers.
"I believe that every former prime minister, regardless of their political affiliation or the methods by which they came to power, had good intentions for the country. Whether their recommendations can be implemented or not depends on the current context. There are different limitations and challenges across different eras.
However, in this matter, we need to have an open mind," Srettha said.