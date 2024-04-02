Grab hops onto TAT partnership for secondary city boost
Grab Thailand launches the “Amazing Thailand, Travel with Grab” campaign, aligning with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)'s initiative to boost domestic travel across tourist and secondary cities.
The campaign taps into well-known influencers to spotlight the “Unseen Thailand” tourist attractions and showcase Thai “Soft Power” through captivating content under the “Eat Pray Shop” concept. Running from April 1st to June 30th, the campaign offers not only discounts on Grab's ride-hailing services but also consumer sweepstakes to win prizes, totalling more than THB35 million.
Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, Senior Director of Commercial and Marketing at Grab Thailand, stated, “ As an official partner of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Grab Thailand has consistently promoted Thai tourism through various initiatives, including providing enhanced transportation services characterized by quality, safety, and comfort across various provinces. This includes second-tier cities, which have gained more popularity in the past year, witnessing an impressive growth of 50% in rides across 31 provinces .”
“Grab is set to launch an exciting campaign titled ‘Amazing Thailand, Travel with Grab’ in the second quarter this year, aiming to support TAT’s efforts to boost domestic tourism, particularly in secondary cities. The campaign will shine a spotlight on Thailand’s ‘Unseen’ treasures, unveiling hidden gems within these cities, while consumer sweepstakes are incorporated to incentivize local travellers to embark on exploration journeys.”
The campaign brings a double dose of fun for local travellers, Here’s what you can expect:
● Unveiling Thailand’s Hidden Gems: Grab has partnered with three renowned travel influencers, namely Chinoros ‘Non’ Duangrat from the Chino To Share channel, Panipat ‘Bas’ Sukanlayaruk from the Go Went Go channel, and the Sneak Out channel, to introduce the “Amazing Thailand, Travel with Grab The Series” travel vlog content. Under the “Eat Pray Shop” theme, all influencers will take viewers to visit unseen attractions, taste must-try local dishes, make merits at temples and holy places, and enjoy unique shopping experiences.
To encourage Thais to travel, Grab is offering discounts to new users for its on-demand transportation service, totalling over THB 8 million. By simply entering the promo code “NEW AMAZING”, users will receive a discount of up to THB 100 when taking a ride with Grab (JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabCar Saver, or GrabCar Plus).
● Exploring Secondary Cities with Grab and Winning an Exclusive Trip: Enjoy up to THB 100 off your ride by simply using the promo code “AMAZING” with JustGrab, GrabCar, GrabCar Saver, or GrabCar Plus services across 31 secondary cities, totalling a discount value of THB 27 million. What's more, stand a chance to win incredible prizes worth over THB 300,000 through the lucky draw. Prizes include unforgettable 3-day,
2-night round-trip flights for two to Nan province, complete with a luxurious stay at the eco-luxury Patamma Hideaway Resort, as well as 10 gold necklaces each weighing 3.7 grams, 10 sets of AirPods (3rd Gen), and 50 GrabGift cards valued at THB 1,000 each.