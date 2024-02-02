Sukhumvit squeeze: Bangkok’s affordability crisis hitting even high earners

This New Year holiday, I was browsing through a well-known Facebook group for aspiring professionals in Thailand when I stumbled on a viral post that has haunted many of us for weeks. The talk-of-the-town post was written by a professional venting his frustration that despite his high-flying career, he still does not earn enough to actually “make it” in Bangkok.

Regardless of his attempts to supplement his income each month, he feels that his salary is not even enough to cover his “basic needs”. This has left him wondering how much better life would be if he relocated to a country with better pay structures and social welfare.

A little context before we dive in: This individual is a specialist physician earning a salary of 220,000 baht per month, which, according to the National Statistical Office, is over 1,000% higher than the average monthly wage of approximately 15,000 baht. Yes, you read that right, he earns over 1,000% more than most people. The revelation that he struggles to make enough money to live a “comfortable life” in Bangkok has left many people puzzling over exactly what has gone wrong.

If a doctor’s salary is barely enough to live the good life in Thailand, how on earth does the rest of the country survive? The post sparked a heated debate, with critics convinced the man had mismanaged his finances while sympathisers echoed his frustration.

The post included a breakdown of the doctor’s monthly living expenses for his family with one child:

- 44,000 baht for home loan repayment

- 13,000 baht for car loan

- 30,000 baht for wife’s expenses

- 20,000 baht for health and other insurance plans

- 30,000 baht income tax

- 25,000 baht for child’s school fees

- 20,000 baht for housing utilities

- 15,000 baht for personal expenses

- 5,000 baht for personal savings