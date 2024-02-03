Traditionalists wield the power to reform the reformists

According to the verdict, Move Forward must cease and desist from words and actions that “would lead” to abolishing Article 112, Thailand’s lese majeste law. The court deemed that such words and actions “would lead” to the “erosion” and “destruction” of Thailand’s governance of “Democracy with the King as Head of State”. This is not yet considered treason, but the court said it would lead to treason.

Though Move Forward’s policy is to amend Article 112, not abolish it, the charter court cited several pieces of evidence to support its verdict. On a campaign stage in the run-up to the general election, then Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat told anti-lese majeste activists that only Move Forward had the policy to amend the law, and, if that was denied, he said, “We would work together to abolish the law.”

Therefore, we have clarity, whether we like it or not: Words and actions that in any way imply abolishing Article 112 would lead to treason. Hence, to stay clear of committing treason is to remain silent. But here is the confusion.

The Constitutional Court also ordered the Move Forward Party to cease and desist from using any means other than the legal process to amend Article 112. The verdict prompted debates among academics, activists, and commentators. Firstly, isn’t the legal process already the only means to amend any law? What other means could there be? Secondly, does this mean any discussion involving amendment outside the legal process is unconstitutional?