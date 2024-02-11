Why Bangkok, the city we love, is a messy pot of inequality and dysconnectivity

Step outside, and it’s a different world. One would cough up dust, skip over potholes, dodge construction tools dropping down from above, run after buses, sidestep speeding motorbikes, look left and right warily at road crossings as if about to enter a war zone, and always have some cash in hand in case the police stopped you for any reason.

Privileged children spend their lives inside chauffeured vans, eyes glued to their iPads, while outside, unfortunate children try to sell flowers to apathetic drivers, who avert their gaze and move their cars away. Towering high-rises stand next to the poorest slums. The finest European sportscar races past some makeshift crossbreed of a motorbike and a wagon.

Bangkok becomes the poor man's Venice of the East when it floods, a paraplegic during rush hours, and a drowning paraplegic during rush hours in the rainy season.

In terms of material developments, to go out of Bangkok into the provinces is to enter a different world. In fact, leaving the city centre is already venturing into a different world. But the road quality is all the same.