A Swiss man and 20 Filipina transexuals walk into a Thai bar; chaos ensues 

As is typical with humanity, race and nationalism became a focal point. They undoubtedly play a part, but the real issue is Thailand itself. We have created a cesspool of illegal activities that fosters an environment of divisiveness, resentfulness, inequality, and criminality.

Thailand should aspire to be a melting pot of multiculturalism, and while most foreign residents are productive members of society, Phuket has become divisive. Thai real estate developers and businesses collude with foreigners who have “shady money trails” and “shady links to international syndicates,” while local authorities allegedly share a delicious piece of the pie. Point Yamu is not the only area bought up by developers where real estate illegally encroaches on public beaches.

Locals have long-simmering resentment, and they are now calling for the return of public beaches to the Thai people. Meanwhile, Phuket police say there is no foreign mafia activity on the island.

Also, there should be order in nightlife and red-light districts. Sex workers should be legalized and protected. However, Sukhumvit Soi 11, Soi Nana, and Soi Cowboy are cesspools of illegal activities and human trafficking run by a (dis)United Nations of criminals. This is not unlike the red-light districts in any tourist city around the kingdom. But of course, the Immigration Bureau says there’s no prostitution on Sukhumvit Soi 11.

In an environment where anything goes and everything, including the law, can be bought and sold, it is not a wonder that we have become an international cesspool. Let’s not blame foreigners. We built This house, and it’s up to us to renovate it differently. There must be order, safety, and security for Thais and foreigners.

Thai governments, whether democratic or dictatorship, have always said, “We want to attract quality tourists and expats.”

Well, quality attracts quality. Something else attracts something else.



