Young Indonesians train as caregivers for Japan's ageing population

This scenario is one of many she’s practised as a student at Onodera User Run, a private institution for prospective young Indonesians dreaming of working in Japan.

Maesaroh and her 38 cohorts are training to become caregivers for the elderly in Japan. Besides learning the language, the students are also learning how to look after their future clients - how to put slippers on the feet of someone who can't do it himself or determine which utensil to use for which type of food. Maesaroh is working hard to make sure her career will flourish in Japan.

“It’s a great country as it has a strong culture of discipline,” she says. “And I think the reason Japan chose us is that Indonesian youth are more capable of caring for the elderly.”

The school established in late 2022 is part of the growing number of institutions offering training for young people over the age of 18 seeking to enrol in a Japanese government initiative to employ foreigners with special skills to work in various industries.

Some students like Maesaroh come from vocational schools while others have a bachelor's degree. After completing the courses which run for about six months the students will take a Special Skilled Worker exam, which in Maesaroh's case, would be on caregiving. Students will also need to pass a Japanese language proficiency test to work in Japan. Onodera User Run also assists the students with their applications and placement.