Rangers\' two-day struggle ends with calf gone, possibly saved by mom

A team of park rangers spotted the calf stuck in a mud pond in Lam Nam Khiew Forest in Tambon Ban Rat in Soeng Sang district at 4.44pm on Friday.

The calf was believed to be some two or three years old.

The team cut tree branches and laid them as a bridge for the calf to climb out of the pond but the attempt had failed by nightfall. The team then left the spot to retrieve equipment for helping the calf on the following day.

On Friday morning, the park dispatched two teams of rangers to try to help the calf.