ERIA launches digital innovation centre
To promote digital innovation and sustainable economic growth in East Asia, Asean’s research think-tank, Economic Research Institute of Asean and East Asia (ERIA), launched the Digital Innovation and Sustainable Economic Center (DISC) in Jakarta on August 24, 2023
The event was presided over by Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Professor Tetsuya Watanabe, President of ERIA. Indonesia is the current Asean chair, which has pledged to boost the region’s digital capacity in all dimensions.
Airlangga said that that DISC will serve as a virtual and physical platform for policymakers, businesses, and academic professionals to transform the economy to digitally driven sustainable growth across the region.
“The launch of DISC marks a pivotal juncture in Asean’s journey toward a digitally empowered future,” stated Watanabe.
The new centre has been set up in response to the ongoing digital transformation that has revolutionized traditional business paradigms. DISC embodies this digital renaissance, uniting the brightest minds in technology, innovation, and sustainability to forge solutions that will drive the region’s economy forward.
Lili Yan Ing, ERIA Lead Advisor Southeast Asia Region, pointed out that by facilitating collaborations, knowledge sharing, and transformative initiatives, DISC empowers businesses, policymakers, academics, and organizations to harness the power of digital technologies for sustainable economic growth, social development, and environmental stewardship.
The development of digitalization, like that of any other technologies, can drive social progress only when it can empower human productivity, according to Lurong Chen, ERIA Senior Economist. “An open trustworthy, and democratic cyberspace helps people acquire knowledge and foster human development.”
The new center’s three priorities are: promoting digital trade, data governance, and innovation and entrepreneurship. In addition, DISC will foster public-private dialogue, catalyze regional open innovation, nurture technologically savvy talent and provide practical policy proposals.
The launch of DISC is a landmark moment in the region’s digital evolution. By combining digital innovation with sustainable economic strategies, DISC is poised to accelerate Asean’s integration into the global digital landscape.