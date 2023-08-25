ERIA launches digital innovation centre 

The event was presided over by Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and Professor Tetsuya Watanabe, President of ERIA. Indonesia is the current Asean chair, which has pledged to boost the region’s digital capacity in all dimensions.

Airlangga said that that DISC will serve as a virtual and physical platform for policymakers, businesses, and academic professionals to transform the economy to digitally driven sustainable growth across the region.

“The launch of DISC marks a pivotal juncture in Asean’s journey toward a digitally empowered future,” stated Watanabe.