Asean in the driver’s seat

Not a moment too soon, given the escalating tensions, not only caused by the rivalry between the United States and China but also between Southeast Asian member states and China caused by overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea.

As chair, Indonesia faces internal and external challenges in leading Asean. There is the question of what to do with member Myanmar given the brutality of the military regime in suppressing its people. There is also the impact of the Sino-US tensions in the region. Last week, some Asean members protested to China over the publication of an official map that laid claims to almost the entire South China Sea.

These and many other geopolitical issues could have easily consumed all of its diplomatic resources.

Credit is due to the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, While addressing these urgent problems, Indonesia managed to set a new vision of where Asean wants to be some 20 years from now. The tagline of this year’s chairmanship is “Asean Matters: The Epicentrum of Growth” taking Asean further beyond just a regional community, which is still under way.