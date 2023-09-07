Rise of AI-based scams

“It is a glaring red flag, and so is ambiguous technical jargon where complicated technical terms are used as a way to befuddle potential investors.

“They also put pressure on their investors to place their funds in the scheme. If this happens, step back and reconsider.

“Always verify the company’s credentials. Malaysia has financial regulatory bodies where one can seek such verification to avoid being deceived.

“Also, be wary of suspicious payment modes. When requests for payments in cryptocurrencies or unconventional channels are made, they should be treated with suspicion as they lean towards a deceptive scheme,” he said.

AI trading uses computer algorithms and software to analyse market data and trends.

It is said that AI trading can inform the trader of buying and selling points, analyse price data, come up with insights on volume, liquidity and others, as well as derive entry and exit strategies.

Advertisements flooding social media on purported crypto arbitrage trading, which uses AI bots, claimed all it takes is “seven clicks to set AI bots to do arbitrage trading” for the trader.

On YouTube, there are a handful of videos informing users on how to set up a bot for trading.

Meanwhile, a forex trading robot, also known as an expert adviser robot (EA robot), is a program designed to help traders by providing signals about when to buy or sell a specific currency.

Checks on popular e-commerce websites showed EA robots are being sold from as low as RM11 (US$2.35) to up to RM100 (US$21.39).

Criminologist P. Sundramoorthy of Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Centre for Policy Research said while AI can assist in stock analysis, it is vital to recognise that it cannot guarantee accurate predictions due to the volatility of the equity market.

He said, from observation, that those most susceptible to subscribing to such dubious schemes are young adults with plans to settle down and dreams of owning luxury houses and big cars.

The other layer of society prone to being drawn in are retirees who are hopeful of receiving an income monthly by investing the funds they have in their savings, he added.

While the new trend of AI-related investment scams is picking up steam globally, police sources said there have been very few AI-related scams reported.

Instead, the majority of investment scams that Malaysians have fallen for are pyramid-based schemes.

The police commercial crimes investigations department says it will strive to disseminate messages of awareness regarding AI-related scams to ensure public safety

The Star

Asia News Network