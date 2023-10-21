Vietnam support Manet’s “Three countries One Destination” initiative

“Prime Minister Hun Manet expressed his pleasure to his talks with the prime minister of Vietnam, especially regarding discussion on negotiations to connect the Phnom Penh-Bavet and Bavet-Ho Chi Minh City expressways. The connection will boost the exchange of trade and tourism,” said the post.

Both sides spoke highly on the progressive development of bilateral cooperation in all sectors, and agreed to solidify the cooperation in the defence, security, and law enforcement sectors, among others.

The post added that Minh Chinh praised Cambodia’s stability, development and progress under Manet’s leadership. He also noted that Vietnam would welcome an official visit by Manet in the near future.