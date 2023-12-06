First Café Amazon concept bar opens in Vientiane

The Concept Bar is unique in Vientiane and does not feature at other Café Amazon branches in the city. The coffee served in the bar is specially selected from Thailand.

According to (PTT) Lao Co., Ltd.’s website, there are 90 Café Amazon branches in Laos including nine in the north of the country, 56 in the central region, and 25 in the south.

Location: Savang village, Chanthabouly district, Vientiane, next to the Lao National Circus.