Over 1M global travelers visited Myanmar from Jan to Oct
In the ten months from January to October 2023, more than one million international tourists arrived, said General Mya Tun Oo, Chairman of the Central Committee for National Tourism Development, Deputy Prime Minister, and Union Minister of Transport and Communications.
The Union Minister made this statement at the meeting of the National Tourism Development Central Committee (2/2023) held at the Jade Hall of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism in Nay Pyi Taw on December 6.
General Mya Tun Oo, said that the tourism sector is a sector with various segments such as the hotel and lodging industry, airlines, transportation activities, travel companies, tourist guide activities, restaurants and entertainment businesses, and selling souvenirs, etc.
He said that it is a field of business that is organized in various fields. Therefore, tourism is considered to be one of the world's largest and constantly rapidly developing businesses.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world's tourism operations, including Myanmar, have almost come to a standstill, and related businesses and the employment opportunities of the public who depend on tourism have also been greatly affected.
He said that with the decrease in the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries in the world are working towards the development of tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic to support the driving force of the country's economic development.
As for Myanmar, since October 2021, it has been observed that domestic tourism has started to improve. Starting from April 17, 2022, international airlines were allowed to operate again, and the world travel e-visa was allowed on May 20. In 2022, more than 230,000 international tourists visited Myanmar, increasing the number of visitors by 43 % in compared with tourist arrival in 2021.
In the ten months from January to October 2023, more than one million tourists arrived, which is a 47 % increase compared to 2022. As the number of tourists in Myanmar is low compared to neighbouring countries, the government, private companies and locals are encouraged to cooperate in a balanced way, the Union Minister said.
Furthermore, to facilitate the visit of foreign tourists to Myanmar and unwanted obstacles and delays which should be eased as much as possible, private tourism operators must connect with their target market countries and carry out market research and promotion.
Not only participating in travel exhibitions, recruiting familiarization trips (Familiarization Trip – FAM Trip), identifying and promoting unique seasonal festivals in various regions and states, recording and publishing by local and foreign media, advertising information about event calendars to inform tourists for foreign tourists, but also many domestic tourists visiting domestic destinations.
In addition to the development of new destinations, all the federal government organizations and regional governments present today must work hard to promote tourism, he said.
In addition to this, related ministries, regional and state governments, accountability of all tourism-related organizations and responsible persons should make efforts with responsibility sustainable development of the tourism industry, which provides foreign income necessary for national development, when developing new destinations and promoting them as destinations that can be visited all year round, the Union Minister said.
Then, the Vice Chairman of the National Tourism Development Central Committee, the Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism, Dr Thet Thet Khaing, presented a discussion regarding the tourism industry.
After that, U Phyo Zaw Soe, the Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism and secretary of the Central Committee, stated the status of the implementation of the resolutions of the Central Committee (1/2023) meeting, the replacement of the tourism committee chairman, Nay Pyi Taw Council Chairman, secretary and members of six regional and state regional tourism committees, drafted the SOP for the issuance of domestic pilgrimage tourism service certification by the Regional Tourism Committees and sent them to the Regional Tourism Committees.
In non-restricted travel areas, it was read and presented the situation of being able to define the travel areas visited by passengers and providing security services based on the region for the safe and convenient travel of passengers on those trips, as well as the situation of being able to draw up SOPs and issue notices for six other types of tourism-related services.
The meeting was attended by General Mya Tun Oo, Central Committee Union Ministers, Chairman of Nay Pyi Taw Council, Central Committee Advisor, Deputy Ministers, Tourism think tanks, representatives from private tourism organizations and departmental, and regional and state chief ministers attended via video conference system.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network