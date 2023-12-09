Over 1M global travelers visited Myanmar from Jan to Oct

The Union Minister made this statement at the meeting of the National Tourism Development Central Committee (2/2023) held at the Jade Hall of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism in Nay Pyi Taw on December 6.

General Mya Tun Oo, said that the tourism sector is a sector with various segments such as the hotel and lodging industry, airlines, transportation activities, travel companies, tourist guide activities, restaurants and entertainment businesses, and selling souvenirs, etc.

He said that it is a field of business that is organized in various fields. Therefore, tourism is considered to be one of the world's largest and constantly rapidly developing businesses.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the world's tourism operations, including Myanmar, have almost come to a standstill, and related businesses and the employment opportunities of the public who depend on tourism have also been greatly affected.

He said that with the decrease in the incidence of the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries in the world are working towards the development of tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic to support the driving force of the country's economic development.