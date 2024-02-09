Enter the Year of the Dragon

Chinese New Year ornaments decorate Chinatown in Glodok, West Jakarta, where a wide-ranging variety of traditional Chinese foods are on offer.

Buddhist temples are set to welcome worshippers for rituals on Saturday and the city’s amusement park operator PT Jaya Ancol is set to mark the Year of the Wood Dragon by hosting the Ancol Lunar Festival from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, which features several special performances including an underwater dragon show and of course, a lion dance.

The celebrations will be an ideal respite from the three-month election campaign, which has generally run peacefully. No major clashes have occurred between the supporters of rival candidates, although the social media war of narratives and negative campaigns has been as fierce and acrimonious as in the past.