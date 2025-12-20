Knife Attacker in Taipei Kills 3, Injures 9 in Random Stabbings

According to local news and police reports, the suspect, a 27-year-old man named Zhang Wen, carried a knife and a smoke grenade, launching an attack that targeted random civilians. The incident occurred on the evening of Friday, December 19, 2025. The suspect initially threw smoke grenades near Taipei Main Station, then proceeded to stab people in a popular shopping area and inside the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi Mall, with many victims suffering stab wounds to the neck.

The suspect then fled underground to a hotel where he retrieved additional weapons. He was later found outside Zhongshan metro station, where he jumped from a building and died shortly after. Police have not identified any accomplices and are investigating the motives behind the attack. Authorities found several weapons, including knives, in his rented apartment and hotel room.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect wearing a gas mask and black clothing, throwing smoke grenades at the Taipei Main metro station before attacking people at the mall. Hospitals reported that 3 people died from the stabbings, while 9 others were injured, with one in serious condition.