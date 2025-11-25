No need for Japan's Takaichi to back off over Taiwan

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Kenneth Weinstein, Japan chair at the US think tank Hudson Institute, said, "It makes no sense to back off."

The matter "is not an argument about Taiwan," he said. "It's a broader argument about the direction of national security strategy in Japan."

"Japan is in a no-win situation," he also said. "You can't back down. You have to move forward."

Earlier this month, Takaichi said that a Taiwan contingency could create a situation that threatens Japan's survival, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence.

Beijing has reacted harshly, urging Chinese citizens not to visit Japan.