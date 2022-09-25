Make jumping off Bridge tough, Nepal govt told as suicides rise at alarming rate

The grim chain of incidents started on August 23, when a 26-year-old woman jumped off the bridge in broad daylight. Within 24 hours of the incident, a 49-year-old man also jumped into the river. The third incident occurred four days later, on August 28, when an adult male parked his scooter on the bridge and jumped into the river.

According to police data, a man in his late twenties and another in his early 30s jumped off the same bridge on September 6 and September 15, respectively.

The incidents of people jumping to their death from the 500-metre-long bridge along the East-West Highway has set off alarm bells in the local community.

“Five deaths by suicide at the same spot in a month is worrisome,” said police deputy superintendent Bijayaraj Pandit, adding that 25 deaths by suicide were reported in the district since the beginning of the current fiscal year on July 17. The number of suicides was 214 in the last fiscal year, Pandit said.

Citing that climbing over the railings on either side of the bridge is an easy task since they are only about waist high, Pandit added that authorities concerned should install taller railings to dissuade people from taking their own lives.

“The bridge over the Seti River in Pokhara is secured in that it has high railings,” Pandit said. “The one over the Narayani River also needs that kind of infrastructure.”