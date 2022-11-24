background-defaultbackground-default
SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
THURSDAY, November 24, 2022

Check out what’s hot in the region on November 24, as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Diplomacy Philippines
Opinion: All diplomacy is local | Inquirer 
 

Politics India
Editorial: Vote at 16? - The Statesman
 

Education Bangladesh
Will multimedia classrooms remain a distant reality? | The Daily Star
 

EV S Korea 
Yoon asks Tesla chief to build 'gigafactory' in South Korea - Korea Herald
 

Business China 
Violent protests break out at largest iPhone factory in China -  AFP for Dawn
 

Food Bhutan+
Bhutan joins the seed-sharing initiative  | Kuensel 
 

Finance Myanmar
ANZ set to leave Myanmar citing 'increasing operational complexity' | Eleven Media
 

Crypto HK
Treasury chief offers reassurance on crypto regulation concerns | China Daily
 

