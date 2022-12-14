Wednesday, December 14, 2022
ANN news highlights: Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Taiwan
18 China bombers violate Taiwan air defence zone | AFP for The Daily Star
China sent a record 18 nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan's air defence zone, Taipei said yesterday, just days after Beijing banned more Taiwanese imports in the latest sign of deteriorating ties.
Clash India-China I
Indian front-line troops urged to show restraint - China Daily
China demanded on Tuesday that India strictly manage and restrain its front-line troops to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border region following the latest clashes between the two countries troops.
Clash India-China II
India says China trying to ‘change status quo’ | AFP for The Daily Star
India's defence minister yesterday accused China of trying to "unilaterally change the status quo" on their disputed Himalayan border last week when clashes left troops on both sides injured.
Unlock HK
HK scraps all COVID-19 curbs for arrivals | China Daily
The Hong Kong authorities will abandon its amber health code arrangement on all incoming travellers, while the residents will no longer need to use the LeaveHomeSafe app to scan QR codes before entering various premises starting Wednesday.
Covid-19 China
Beijing residents panic amid eased COVID restrictions - The Japan News
With the extensive easing of measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection in China, the city of Beijing is experiencing turmoil as residents rush to pharmacies to buy medicine and test kits, and emergency calls increase rapidly.
Diplomacy Korea-China
S.Korea-China talks expose lingering differences over NK - Korea Herald
China urged South Korea to join its rally against the US -- Korea’s biggest ally -- calling it a “rule breaker” in what many see as the lingering discord that is likely to hamper Seoul’s efforts to use Beijing’s support to resume the US-led nuclear talks on North Korea.
Myanmar Crisis
Cambodia
Myanmar conflict may take 5 more years to resolve: PM | Phnom Penh Post
Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his doubts that the Myanmar crisis would be resolved any time soon and ruled out a third trip there by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn in his capacity as the Asean chair’s special envoy.
Malaysia
Human rights groups want govt to hold off deporting 114 Myanmar refugees - The Star
Human rights groups have urged the government to reconsider deporting 114 Myanmar refugees after a Kuala Lumpur High Court decision to lift the stay on repatriating them.
China
China will continue cooperation in education and social areas: Chinese Ambassador | Eleven Media
As Myanmar has reached a transition period and turning point in its development sector, China is willing to continue cooperation in education and social fields, said Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Mr Chen Hai.
Politics Bangladesh
Opinion: Steer Bangladesh towards peaceful solutions | The Daily Star
The events that have unfolded in our political landscape over the past few weeks – the debate regarding the venue of BNP's Dhaka rally, the clash between police and BNP men that resulted in one death and many injuries, rallies by the ruling party and its provocations, etc – are saddening, to say the least. Our country gained its independence to ensure people's right to self-determination. According to our Declaration of Independence, the main goals of establishing Bangladesh were instituting the rule of law, basic human rights, political, economic and social equality, and justice. However, in light of our experience over the last 51 years, we are still miles away from those goals.
South China Sea
Editorial: High time to assert PH rights | Inquirer
Earlier this month, President Marcos Jr. made an important statement that turned years of established Philippine foreign policy on its head. And it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Globalisation
Opinion: Some globalisation is here to stay - The Statesman
In a chapter from his 2005 book The World is Flat, Thomas Friedman outlined “10 flatteners” which contributed to the flattening out of global economies. The fall of the Berlin Wall, for example, he says led to the demise of communism and the beginning of free-market economies.
Tourism Sri Lanka
‘2023, one of Sri Lanka’s best recovery years; tourism will support country re-building’ – The Island
‘2023 would be one of the best recovery years for Sri Lanka and tourism will support rebuilding the economy. Aggressively promoting Indian tourism into Sri Lanka will serve that purpose to some extent, Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando said.
Travel China
Airlines eye skiers to boost ticket sales - China Daily
Widespread temperature drops nationwide have fueled consumer enthusiasm for taking skiing trips, and domestic airlines have launched different kinds of winter-themed flights to satisfy growing demand and attract more tourists.
M&A Thailand
GIC-backed unicorn in talks to acquire Foodpanda in Thailand - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Food delivery unicorn Line Man Wongnai is in talks to acquire Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda in Thailand as it plans for a stock-market debut in the next few years, according to people familiar with the discussions.