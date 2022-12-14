Wednesday, December 14, 2022

ANN news highlights: Wed, Dec 14, 2022

Taiwan

18 China bombers violate Taiwan air defence zone | AFP for The Daily Star

China sent a record 18 nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan's air defence zone, Taipei said yesterday, just days after Beijing banned more Taiwanese imports in the latest sign of deteriorating ties.

Clash India-China I

Indian front-line troops urged to show restraint - China Daily

China demanded on Tuesday that India strictly manage and restrain its front-line troops to jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border region following the latest clashes between the two countries troops.



Clash India-China II

India says China trying to ‘change status quo’ | AFP for The Daily Star

India's defence minister yesterday accused China of trying to "unilaterally change the status quo" on their disputed Himalayan border last week when clashes left troops on both sides injured.

Unlock HK

HK scraps all COVID-19 curbs for arrivals | China Daily

The Hong Kong authorities will abandon its amber health code arrangement on all incoming travellers, while the residents will no longer need to use the LeaveHomeSafe app to scan QR codes before entering various premises starting Wednesday.

Covid-19 China

Beijing residents panic amid eased COVID restrictions - The Japan News

With the extensive easing of measures to prevent novel coronavirus infection in China, the city of Beijing is experiencing turmoil as residents rush to pharmacies to buy medicine and test kits, and emergency calls increase rapidly.