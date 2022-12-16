Friday, December 16, 2022

ANN news highlights: Fri, Dec 16, 2022

EU-Asean Summit

FTA

Bongbong Marcos pushes free trade deal with EU | Inquirer

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. wants the proposed free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union (EU) to materialize soon to bolster mutual economic development.

Diplomacy

Editorial: End of EU’s dictation - Jakarta Post

The joint statement issued after the first summit between Asean and European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday shows a much more level playing field in the relationship between the countries in the two regions. In their declaration, the issue of human rights, one of the EU’s favourite subjects, was barely touched, not because Asean members have improved their record on that front, but more because the EU knows it is dealing with a partner with much-stronger bargaining power.

Myanmar

EU backing ASEAN’s Myanmar 5PC plans | Phnom Penh Post

The EU has pledged to continue its support for ASEAN efforts to find peace in Myanmar, as the leaders of the two regional blocs met to celebrate 45 years of dialogue partnership.



Military India

India successfully carries out night trials of over 5,000 Km range Agni-5 ballistic missile - The Statesman

India successfully carried out the night trials of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile, which can hit targets beyond 5,000 km on Thursday.

Defence Japan

4％-4.5％ corporate surtax approved at LDP commission meeting - The Japan News

A proposal to raise taxes to fund significant improvements in Japan’s defense capabilities was approved Thursday at an executive meeting of the Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax Systems, including a surtax of 4% to 4.5% for corporate tax.