Thursday, January 19, 2023

EV Indonesia

BASF, Eramet near $2.6 B Indonesia deal to process nickel for EV batteries - Reuters for Jakarta Post

Economics China-US

Liu and Yellen meet for 'substantive', 'candid' talks - China Daily

ESG Korea

Top 100 firms spend US$4.3 bn on ESG efforts in 2021 - Korea Herald

Trade India

US, India's absence in regional trade deals will make China to up its role in trade / The Statesman

Trade Bangladesh-Asean

Bangladesh needs Asean cooperation for more trade | The Daily Star