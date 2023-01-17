Chaiyaphum man ‘selling’ fresh air at 1,000 baht per hour
A Chaiyaphum man has come up with a novel way of attracting visitors to his farm – “selling” fresh air for 1,000 baht per hour.
“The first hour costs 1,000 baht but then visitors can stay for free, including food and camping,” quipped 52-year-old Dusit Kachai. Dusit runs the environmental group Asian Life in the Northeast province. His farm is located on the edge of Phu Laen Kha National Park, renowned for its pristine air, forests and mountain streams.
Children and the elderly can stay for free, he added.
More and more people are seeking out natural sanctuaries to escape environmental threats such as ozone depletion, climate change, global warming, and polluted air, Dusit explained.
He said that as secretary of Asian Life, he is determined to campaign against environmental destruction and help improve air quality.
“I am confident that the quality of air on my 70-rai farm in the heart of Phu Laen Kha valley is so clean that it can be sold for 1,000 baht per hour per person,” he said.
“Don’t visit here if you cannot stop destroying nature” he added.
