Chaiyaphum man ‘selling’ fresh air at 1,000 baht per hour

“The first hour costs 1,000 baht but then visitors can stay for free, including food and camping,” quipped 52-year-old Dusit Kachai. Dusit runs the environmental group Asian Life in the Northeast province. His farm is located on the edge of Phu Laen Kha National Park, renowned for its pristine air, forests and mountain streams.

Children and the elderly can stay for free, he added.