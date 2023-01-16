background-defaultbackground-default
Carpet of lilies lures visitors to Nong Han lake in Udon Thani

MONDAY, January 16, 2023

Pink lilies that blanket Nong Han lake in Kumphawapi district of Udon Thani province are in full bloom to welcome visitors until March this year.

The lake has seen a surge in visitors after CNN included it on its list of the 15 strangest lakes of the world in 2014.

The lake covers more than 22,500 rai (3,600 hectares) and is the second-largest freshwater lake in the Northeast. The lake also is a nurturing habitat for a range of fish, birds and aquatic plants.

Pink lilies at Nong Han lake are usually in full bloom during the cool season from December to February before gradually declining in March.

Visitors are advised to visit the sea of pink lilies in the morning as the sun can be overwhelming after 11am.

Pontoons and long-tail boats, which can support six visitors and two visitors respectively, are available at the lake. The charter fare for a pontoon is 500 baht and 200 baht for a long-tail boat ride.

For more information about pontoons and long-tail boats, contact the lake’s tourism boat enterprise chairman, Paisit Sukrome: 089 3950 087 and 083 349 5673.

nationthailand