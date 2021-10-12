Udon Thani pushes to reopen under ‘sandbox’ on Nov 1

The provincial authorities say the sandbox scheme has become a standard operating procedure and Udon Thani should be able to open six districts to double-jabbed tourists or those with negative test results without them having to quarantine for 14 days. The six districts considered are Muang, Kumphawapi, Prachaksinlapakhom, Nong Han, Nam Som and Na Yoong.

The main targets are investors, regular tourists and medical tourists.