Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Udon Thani pushes to reopen under ‘sandbox’ on Nov 1

Udon Thani is pushing to open its doors to tourists under a “sandbox” scheme from November 1, well ahead of the initial reopening schedule on New Year’s Day.

The provincial authorities say the sandbox scheme has become a standard operating procedure and Udon Thani should be able to open six districts to double-jabbed tourists or those with negative test results without them having to quarantine for 14 days. The six districts considered are Muang, Kumphawapi, Prachaksinlapakhom, Nong Han, Nam Som and Na Yoong.

The main targets are investors, regular tourists and medical tourists.

 

Published : October 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

