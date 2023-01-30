Airports in Nepal that never took off

In 2016, Tara Air had conducted a test flight, but no passenger services have been operated since.

Local resident Nara Bahadur Bista worked as a labourer at the construction site when he was 33 years old. Bista, now 75, says, "I also worked as a volunteer for a month at the airport.”

Bista is happy that the airport’s runway has been blacktopped. “I am hopeful that flights will start soon.”

The airport would have been a lifesaver for the people of Kalikot if it had been put into service when there were no roads linking the district. Now roads have reached the villages.

“But the airport is still important because the road gets blocked frequently,” Bista said.

The company that received the contract for the blacktopping work is scheduled to hand over the airport to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal on January 29.

Structures like terminal tower, security building, toilets and parking space have been completed.

Technician Kedar KC, who was involved in the airport's construction, said that improvement work was being done on the water supply, electricity and runway.