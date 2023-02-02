background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, March 01, 2023
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN news highlights: Thur, Feb 2, 2023
Military 
India 
Defence outlay increased by 13% to acquire new weapon systems - The Statesman
 

NATO Japan-Korea
Amid Growing Global Risks, NATO Seeks Closer Ties with Japan, ROK - The Japan News
 

Geopolitics
Japan and NATO Building Ties to Counter China and Russia - The Japan News

Economy Asia-Pacific
China’s rebound to fuel Asia-Pacific outlook: Moody’s - The Star
 

Myanmar Crisis 
Myanmar’s state of emergency extended by six months - Straits Times

