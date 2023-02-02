Thursday, February 2, 2023

ANN news highlights: Thur, Feb 2, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Military

India

Defence outlay increased by 13% to acquire new weapon systems - The Statesman



NATO Japan-Korea

Amid Growing Global Risks, NATO Seeks Closer Ties with Japan, ROK - The Japan News



Geopolitics

Japan and NATO Building Ties to Counter China and Russia - The Japan News



Economy Asia-Pacific

China’s rebound to fuel Asia-Pacific outlook: Moody’s - The Star



Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar’s state of emergency extended by six months - Straits Times