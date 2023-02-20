Monday, February 20, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, Feb 20, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Munich Security Conf
Japan-Korea
Japan, S. Korea Try to Find Middle Ground over Wartime Labor Issue - The Japan News
Korea-Japan
Foreign Minister presses Tokyo to make decision on forced labor issue - Korea Herald
Philippines
DFA chief: China harassment a ‘daily situation’ for PH | Inquirer
US-China
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on lethal supply to Russia| AFP for The Daily Star
China-US
Chinese FM spokesperson briefs on China-US engagement - China Daily
China-EU
Wang: China, EU should strengthen cooperation | China Daily
ChatGPT Singapore
ChatGPT fails PSLE maths and science, scrapes through English - Straits Times
ChatGPT Malaysia
Grade expectations: Is ChatGPT friend or foe to local universities? - The Star
N Korea
Tensions simmer on peninsula after NK launch, allies’ drills - Korea Herald
Military China-Russia-S Africa
China, Russia, S. Africa to hold 2nd joint naval exercises | China Daily
Media Singapore
SPH Media and Nikkei to collaborate on newsroom digital transformation practices - Straits Times
Media Nepal
Kantipur Publications marks 30th anniversary - Kathmandu Post
Transport Philippines
Opinion: Obstacle to jeepney modernization | Inquirer
Digital Money Japan
BOJ to Start New Test on Digital Currency in April - Jiji Press for The Japan News
IMF Pakistan
Pakistan’s poor should benefit from subsidies, not the wealthy: IMF chief - Dawn