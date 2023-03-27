Monday, March 27, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Mon, Mar 27, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Economy China
Xi reassures foreign firms on opening-up - China Daily
Russia-China
Russia, China not creating military alliance | Reuters for The Daily Star
Politics India I
Our family nurtured democracy of this country with their blood: Priyanka - The Statesman
Politics India II
Analysis: Possible fallouts of Rahul's dismissal - The Statesman
Diplomacy Malaysia
‘Saudi visit is a success’ - The Star
Diplomacy Singapore-China
PM Lee to make official visit to China, will meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang - Straits Times
Discovery China
Chinese scientists find way to grow crops in saline, alkaline soils - China Daily
Tech Japan
New Supercomputer to Improve Torrential Rainfall Forecasts - The Japan News
Geopolitics
Opinion: Rivalries that will leave the world denuded - Andrew Sheng for The Statesman
Economy Pakistan
Editorial: Dickensian misery - Dawn
ESG Indonesia
Editorial: Sustainable with ESG / Jakarta Post
IMF Sri Lanka I
Lanka to lend US$2.5bn to US and top-rated borrowers in 2023 under IMF deal: analysis – The Island
IMF Sri Lanka II
Ranil: seven SOEs to be divested – The Island
Hospitality Nepal
Luxury mountain resorts lure leisure travellers - Kathmandu Post
Tech Japan
SMFG Targets New Revenue Streams Via Metaverse Gaming - The Japan News