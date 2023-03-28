Tuesday, March 28, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 28, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Society Malaysia

No more mandatory death sentence | The Star



Climate Philippines

Bare plan vs El Niño, Sen. Nancy Binay urges gov’t | Inquirer



Diplomacy Malaysia

PM to build on close China ties | The Star



Myanmar Crisis

Myanmar army leader calls for decisive action to crush foes | AP for Borneo Bulletin



Politics Scotland

Pakistan-origin Muslim Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland’s next leader - Reuters for Dawn