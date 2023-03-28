Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Society Malaysia
No more mandatory death sentence | The Star
Climate Philippines
Bare plan vs El Niño, Sen. Nancy Binay urges gov’t | Inquirer
Diplomacy Malaysia
PM to build on close China ties | The Star
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar army leader calls for decisive action to crush foes | AP for Borneo Bulletin
Politics Scotland
Pakistan-origin Muslim Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland’s next leader - Reuters for Dawn
Languages SE Asia
Tagalog Philippines , Bahasa Indonesia, and Thai to be taught at Harvard | Inquirer
SDGs Indonesia
Achieving 2030 SDGs requires inclusive strategies: Villages minister - Jakarta Post
Business India
Opinion: Why Indian CEOs rule - The Statesman
Business Vietnam
Vietnam’s VPBank Completes $1.5 Bln Stake Sale to Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui - The Japan News
Business Laos
China, Laos sign MoU to build $4.3 billion industrial park | Vientiane Times
Investment Malaysia
Govt to announce major investment this week: Anwar - The Star
Investment Philippines
Marcos vows to build more roads, bridges to spur interconnectivity | Inquirer
Energy China
Saudi Aramco affirms support for China's energy security - China Daily
Rice Cambodia
Kingdom may invest in Cuban rice production | Phnom Penh Post
Internet India
"India to play big role in launch of OneWeb's services," - The Statesman