Tuesday, March 28, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, April 08, 2023
nationthailand
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

TUESDAY, March 28, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, Mar 28, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Society Malaysia 
No more mandatory death sentence | The Star
 

Climate Philippines
Bare plan vs El Niño, Sen. Nancy Binay urges gov’t | Inquirer 
 

Diplomacy Malaysia 
PM to build on close China ties | The Star
 

Myanmar Crisis 
Myanmar army leader calls for decisive action to crush foes | AP for Borneo Bulletin 
 

Politics Scotland
Pakistan-origin Muslim Humza Yousaf wins race to be Scotland’s next leader - Reuters for Dawn

Investment Malaysia
Govt to announce major investment this week: Anwar - The Star
 

Investment Philippines
Marcos vows to build more roads, bridges to spur interconnectivity | Inquirer 
 

Energy China
Saudi Aramco affirms support for China's energy security - China Daily
 

Rice Cambodia 
Kingdom may invest in Cuban rice production | Phnom Penh Post
 

Internet India
"India to play big role in launch of OneWeb's services,"  - The Statesman
 

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand