East Asia and Pacific regional growth to accelerate as China rebounds

"Most major economies of East Asia and the Pacific have come through the difficulties of the pandemic but must now navigate a changed global landscape," said World Bank East Asia and Pacific Vice President Manuela V. Ferro. "To regain momentum, there is work left to do to boost innovation, and productivity, and to set the foundations for a greener recovery."

Among the larger economies of the region, most, including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, are anticipated to grow more modestly in 2023 than in 2022. Most Pacific Island countries are forecast to grow faster in 2023, but Fiji's exceptionally strong economic pace in 2022 is likely to moderate.

Most countries in the EAP region have seen two decades of higher and more stable growth than economies in other regions. The result has been a striking decline in poverty and, in the last decade, also a decline in inequality. However, the catch-up to the per capita income levels of advanced economies has stalled in recent years as productivity growth and the pace of structural reforms have slowed. Addressing the significant "reform gap," especially in services, could magnify the impact of the digital revolution and boost productivity in sectors from retail and finance to education and health.