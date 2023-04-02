New Tokyo Museum Showcases ‘Extinct’ Media Gadgets

Otemachi Extinct Media Museum, which began welcoming visitors in January, is the second after its sister facility, the Koenji Extinct Media Museum in Suginami Ward, Tokyo, opened last year.

The museums both boast impressive collections of outmoded telecommunication equipment and media, as well as items that are disappearing from mainstream usage due to the march of technological progress. Visitors can take photos of the items and even pick some devices up to get a “feel” for the ongoing transition from analogue to digital-based lifestyles.

The museums were founded by Takuya Kawai, who operates motion picture studios and other facilities and serves as director of both museums. Kawai, 53, said he is convinced that all types of media — except paper and stone — will eventually go extinct, driving him to collect such tools and equipment before they disappear from society.