SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
Asia Updates - Thursday, April 6, 2023

THURSDAY, April 06, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 6, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Rare Earth China
China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech - The Japan News

Tech Export Japan
China concerned about Japan's planned export restrictions | China Daily

Taiwan I
China vows ‘resolute response’ after McCarthy-Tsai meeting in California - AFP for Straits Times

Taiwan II
Joint patrol underway in Taiwan Straits | China Daily

Indonesia-Myanmar 
Indonesia has met more stakeholders from Myanmar, progress to resolve crisis has been made: Minister - Straits Times

ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
