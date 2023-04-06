Asia Updates - Thursday, April 6, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 6, 2023
Rare Earth China
China Plans to Ban Exports of Rare Earth Magnet Tech - The Japan News
Tech Export Japan
China concerned about Japan's planned export restrictions | China Daily
Taiwan I
China vows ‘resolute response’ after McCarthy-Tsai meeting in California - AFP for Straits Times
Taiwan II
Joint patrol underway in Taiwan Straits | China Daily
Indonesia-Myanmar
Indonesia has met more stakeholders from Myanmar, progress to resolve crisis has been made: Minister - Straits Times
Politics China
CPC equips itself with new theories for journey ahead | China Daily
Diplomacy France-China
Macron says China can play 'major role' in finding 'path to peace' in Ukraine - AFP for Jakarta Post
Defence India-Japan
India, Japan pledge to deepen defence cooperation / The Statesman
City Vietnam
Hà Nội's street-front houses lack coherent design and consistency: architects / Vietnam News
Diplomacy Malaysia-China
Opinion: The story behind Anwar’s China trip - Opinion | Sin Chew Daily
Geopolitics Philippines
Opinion: PH amid looming US-China conflict | Inquirer
Energy Japan
Japan Aims for Sixfold Increase in Hydrogen Supply by 2040 - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Wealth India
Mukesh Ambani ranked 9th in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023; richest in Asia - The Statesman
Wealth Philippines
Manny Villar tops list of Filipino billionaires in Forbes' world's richest list | Inquirer
Energy Myanmar-Laos
Kengtong and Meiktila may access to cross-border power line between Myanmar and Laos by 2024 and 2026: Union Minister | Eleven Media
Economy Bhutan
Bhutan’s economy to slow down to 4.6 percent this year: ADB | Kuensel
Economy Nepal
Nepal’s growth faces slowdown amidst domestic and external challenges: WB / Kathmandu Post
Auto Malaysia
Proton achieves 50.9% sales growth in 1Q / The Star
Creative India
I&B Ministry inks partnership with Amazon India - The Statesman