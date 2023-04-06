Asia Updates - Thursday, April 6, 2023

Geopolitics Philippines

Opinion: PH amid looming US-China conflict | Inquirer

Energy Japan

Japan Aims for Sixfold Increase in Hydrogen Supply by 2040 - Jiji Press for The Japan News

Wealth India

Mukesh Ambani ranked 9th in Forbes World's Billionaires List 2023; richest in Asia - The Statesman

Wealth Philippines

Manny Villar tops list of Filipino billionaires in Forbes' world's richest list | Inquirer

Energy Myanmar-Laos

Kengtong and Meiktila may access to cross-border power line between Myanmar and Laos by 2024 and 2026: Union Minister | Eleven Media

Economy Bhutan

Bhutan’s economy to slow down to 4.6 percent this year: ADB | Kuensel

Economy Nepal

Nepal’s growth faces slowdown amidst domestic and external challenges: WB / Kathmandu Post

Auto Malaysia

Proton achieves 50.9% sales growth in 1Q / The Star

Creative India

I&B Ministry inks partnership with Amazon India - The Statesman