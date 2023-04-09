Asia Updates - Sunday, April 9, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Sun, April 9, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Taiwan
Military
PLA surrounds Taiwan Island in deterrence exercise | China Daily
Air Forces
71 Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line - Reuters for Dawn
Ma’s Mainland Visit
Ancestry, heritage the same on both sides of the Straits - China Daily
TikTok Vietnam
Việt Nam to inspect TikTok next month amid increase in harmful content - Virtnam News
Espinage India
India confronts Myanmar about Chinese spy post on remote Coco islands - Boomberg for The Star
Easter Indonesia
Editorial: Easter for peace - Jakarta Post
Easter Philippines
Editorial: Rough road to redemption | Inquirer
Sunday Asia
Education
Seniors university addresses aging society - China Daily
Food
Indofood pushes limits of fusion cuisine with ice cream topped with instant noodles - Straits Times
Himalaya
Nearly 500 climbers may try to scale Everest this season - Kathmandu Post
Society
Are you what you read? | The Daily Star
Media
New Tokyo Museum Showcases ‘Extinct’ Media Gadgets - The Japan News
Cinema
Vietnam
Vietnamese action film to attend international film festivals - Vietnam News
Cambodia
Refugee camp to Hollywood glitz for Khmer martial artist | Phnom Penh Post
Fashion
Julia Barretto's New Swimwear Line, 'Juju Swim' is Made For the Modern Woman | Inquirer
Travel
Myanmar
Prigrimage to Mount Popa - Eleven Media
India
From 8054-ft height, this temple beacons devotees of Lord Hanuman - The Statesman
S Korea
‘Moonlight Tour’ at Changdeokgung to resume with foreign language guide - Korea Herald