Asia Updates - Sunday, April 9, 2023

SUNDAY, April 09, 2023
SUNDAY, April 09, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Sun, April 9, 2023
Taiwan 
Military 
PLA surrounds Taiwan Island in deterrence exercise | China Daily

Air Forces
71 Chinese planes cross Taiwan Strait median line - Reuters for Dawn

Ma’s Mainland Visit
Ancestry, heritage the same on both sides of the Straits - China Daily

TikTok Vietnam
Việt Nam to inspect TikTok next month amid increase in harmful content - Virtnam News

Espinage India
India confronts Myanmar about Chinese spy post on remote Coco islands - Boomberg for The Star

